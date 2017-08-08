HBO Picks Up "Ballers" For Fourth Season, The Rock Comments

Sponsored Links



The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that HBO has renewed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's series, "Ballers," for a fourth season.

In the Hollywood Reporter article regarding the show's renewal, the HBO Programming Executive Vice President Amy Gravitt spoke about the news.

"We're thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate," said Gravitt, who was also commenting on the show, "Insecure," being renewed for a third season. "We're so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows."

The Rock also commented on the story via his official Twitter page.

"Thank [you] to our [Seven Bucks Productions] partners [HBO] for picking up season 4 of ["Ballers"]," wrote The Rock. "Most importantly, thank [you] fans for rockin' with us."

Johnson continued, "Thank you fans for bringing our culture [and love] to help us set HBO ratings records. What a learning curve it's been. Grateful."

The third season of "Ballers" premiered on HBO back on July 23rd. The ten episodes for this season will continue airing on a weekly basis on the premium cable network.

