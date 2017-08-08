WWE SmackDown Results (8/8): The Latest In The Orton-Mahal Feud

Sponsored Links



The August 8th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- John Cena comes out to the ring first to kick off this week's episode of SmackDown. He hops in the ring and gets on the mic and says he's just as fired up as the crowd in Toronto tonight. Cena says he lost clean to Nakamura last week, there was no Montreal Screwjob. Cena says him simply losing doesn't happen a lot, and talks about his respect for Nakamura when he gets interrupted by Baron Corbin. Corbin has new entrance music. Corbin points out that he has the Money In The Bank briefcase and he calls his own shots. Cena calls him out to come down to the ring, and Corbin acts like he's going to head to the ring but then he changes his mind. Corbin asks why he would fight Cena now when he has the Money In The Bank briefcase. Corbin goes to leave, but he gets stopped by SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan. Bryan announces Cena vs. Corbin at SummerSlam.

- The Usos def. Sami Zayn & Tye Dillinger: Zayn and Dillinger get in lots of offense in the opening minutes. Dillinger hits ten stomps on Jimmy Uso in the corner which prompts Uso to roll outside to recover. Jey cheap-shots Tye through the ropes, so Zayn hits a suicide dive over the top rope onto both Usos. Back in the ring, the two legal men Dillinger and Jey go at it. Jimmy hits the blind tag and cheap shots Tye. The Usos double-team Tye' knee, then Jey locks Tye in the Tequila Sunrise for the win via submission.

- After the match, the Usos cut a promo on The New Day. They get distracted by Big E coming out on the stage, then the Usos get jumped by Xavier and Kofi from behind. Jimmy eventually pulls Jey out of harms way and The Usos escape up the ramp.

- Randy Orton does an interview in the back where he says that Jinder Mahal won't be able to get away from him tonight now that he won't have the Singh Brothers by his side.

- In the latest edition of The Fashion Files/Fashion Peaks, Fandango makes his long-awaited return. He says aliens kidnapped him, but he could have left any time he wanted. When Breeze asks him why he didn't leave, Fandango says "anal probes -- I mean wardrobes." Fandango says the next person who enters is the one who destroyed their toy horse Tully. Arn Anderson walks in and confesses that he is the one who destroyed their horse, because it should have been named Arn. Arn leaves the office and takes their food with him.

- Charlotte def. Lana: It's all Charlotte in the opening moments as she toys with Lana and hits several chops across the chest. Lana slaps Charlotte across the face, so Charlotte comes back with a big boot. Charlotte locks Lana in the Figure 8 for the win via submission.

- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is backstage heading to the gorilla position.

- We go to the ring with Shane McMahon, who introduces Kevin Owens and AJ Styles to discuss their match at SummerSlam. Shane brings up that Owens was apprehensive about Shane being the referee, and was even screaming in his face about it. Owens says what happened last week was in the heat of the moment, and he apologizes to Shane. Owens says we did already have a McMahon screw over a legendary Canadian for a title before, which gets a big response from the crowd. Owens then swerves the crowd by finishing his thoughts about Bret, "but he deserved it." Owens shows footage of Styles attacking Shane in the parking garage in March, and asks Shane how he can trust AJ. AJ says if Shane steps over the line he'll get punished just like he did at WrestleMania, and that he doesn't trust a McMahon. Owens says here's what could happen to AJ, then shows footage of Shane refereeing a match in 1998 and screwing over Steve Austin in a match against Mankind. Owens says you could make a WWE Network Collection just of clips of Shane screwing over wrestlers. Shane says it's no secret Owens and Styles don't like him, but it doesn't matter because he'll be an impartial referee and won't get involved unless he has to. Shane tells them not to give him a reason to get involved. AJ says he has an idea: Let's get rid of Shane and not wait until SummerSlam, and instead get it on right here and now for the U.S. Title. Owens says he would rather win the U.S. title in the U.S. in a city that actually matters. Styles gets in Owens' face and a shoving match starts which Shane tries to get in the middle of. Shane tries to separate Owens and Styles, but ends up accidentally taking a Pele kick from Styles. Owens heads to the back and laughs.

- Naomi and Carmella are up next in singles action.

- Lana is backstage upset about her loss earlier. Tamina walks in and calls out Lana for being overconfident. Tamina says Lana will never be the wrestler she is, and Lana says Tamina will never be as ravishing as her. Tamina says it wasn't Lana's wrestling skills that got her the matches, it was her ambition, and now Lana has to help Tamina get hers.

- Carmella def. Naomi: Natalya is backstage watching this non-title match on a monitor. Carmella gets in lots of offense in the opening moments. Naomi comes back with a series of kicks then takes things into the corner. Naomi goes up top, but James Ellsworth comes out of nowhere and hops up on the apron while Carmella is distracting the ref. The distraction causes Naomi to fall and wipe out on the mat. Carmella follows up with a superkick and pins for the win after a short match. Ellsworth and Carmella run to the back with the Money In the Bank briefcase.

- Natalya runs into Carmella and Ellsworth backstage. She tells Carmella that when she's done with her, she'll have a chin (or lack thereof) like Ellsworth. Carmella and Ellsworth taunt Natalya right back and walk off.

- Shinsuke Nakamura takes part in a backstage interview with Renee Young where he explains that he came to WWE to face the best talent they have. He says that his era is just beginning.

- Jinder Mahal comes out to the ring during the commercial break, and when we come back the Canadian crowd is chanting for "Jinder." Our main event is up next. For those who don't know, Mahal is really from Alberta, Canada.

- Randy Orton def. Jinder Mahal: This one is a non-title match, and we're told the Singh Brothers are not in the building tonight due to their injuries from the Punjabi Prison match. After a brief collar and elbow tie-up, this one turns into an all out brawl with both men throwing punches and knees. Orton takes down Mahal with a Thesz Press, then Jinder rolls outside to recover. Orton follows Jinder outside and beats him down, then back-suplexes Jinder onto the fan barricade. Orton takes the Champion around to the announce tables and suplexes him onto one of those too. Back in the ring, Jinder hits some kicks on Orton and the crowd starts getting behind Jinder. Orton clotheslines Jinder back outside and takes Jinder over to the announce tables again. Orton goes for an RKO on the announce table, but Jinder pushes Orton off and Orton crashes down near the timekeeper's area. Jinder takes Orton back in the ring and tries to keep Orton grounded. Mahal misses a spear in the corner and hits the ring post. Nakamura is shown backstage watching. Orton takes Jinder up top and hits a superplex. Orton hits a series of clotheslines on Jinder, then a fallaway slam. Orton mounts Jinder in the corner for ten punches, but Jinder pushes him off. Orton comes back with a powerslam for a two count. Orton hits an elbow to the face, but Jinder answers with a knee to Orton's face for a two count. Orton comes back with a DDT and gears up for an RKO. Jinder reverses the RKO into a rollup for a two count, then Jinder superkicks Orton. Jinder locks in the Cobra Clutch but Orton reverses it into an RKO for the win. Orton taunts the fans then heads to the back as Jinder recovers at ringside. Immediately before the end of the show, before Orton can get behind the curtain, Rusev comes out of nowhere and hits a big boot to Orton's face. SmackDown goes off the air immediately after as Orton lays on the stage with Rusev standing above him.