Updated and Likely Final Card for SummerSlam

-- Here is the updated SummerSlam card after last night's Smackdown. It is very likely the final card for the actual PPV, as we have heard at the end of last month that the main PPV was to consist of a total of ten matches. Plans could change and other matches added, as at least one of the bouts below will be on the Kickoff show.

    WWE Universal Title Match
    Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
    Fatal Four Way Match; If Brock Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE

    WWE Title Match
    Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

    WWE US Title Match
    AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
    Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon

    WWE Raw Women's Title Match
    Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks or Nia Jax

    WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
    Naomi vs. Natalya

    WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
    The New Day vs. The Usos

    WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
    Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

    Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

    Randy Orton vs. Rusev

    John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

    Big Show vs. Big Cass
    Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage




