Updated and Likely Final Card for SummerSlam

-- Here is the updated SummerSlam card after last night's Smackdown. It is very likely the final card for the actual PPV, as we have heard at the end of last month that the main PPV was to consist of a total of ten matches. Plans could change and other matches added, as at least one of the bouts below will be on the Kickoff show.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
Fatal Four Way Match; If Brock Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE
WWE Title Match
WWE US Title Match
WWE Raw Women's Title Match
WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Big Show vs. Big Cass