Big Names In Dark Match Street Fight After 205 Live, Celebrity Backstage w/ Jinder, Naomi Speaks

- This week's SmackDown Fallout video features Women's Champion Naomi discussing her non-title loss to Carmella, thanks to James Ellsworth. Naomi congratulates Carmella and Ellsworth on getting one over on her, but says what matters is SummerSlam and no one will take the title from her there.

- The dark match main event for the crowd in Toronto after 205 Live saw Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in a "Toronto street fight tag match."

- Actor Kal Penn of Harold and Kumar fame was WWE Champ Jinder Mahal's personal guest at SmackDown in Toronto this week. WWE posted this photo of Mahal with Penn and the Singh Brothers backstage at the Air Canada Centre. The Singh Brothers were kept off TV this week to sell their injuries from the Punjabi Prison match.




