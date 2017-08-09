Simon Gotch Explains Why Enzo Amore Is Disliked Behind-The-Scenes In WWE

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillians recently sat down with the folks at RF Video for an in-depth shoot interview.

During the discussion, Gotch spoke at length about why Enzo Amore is disliked behind-the-scenes in WWE.

"I will say, to his credit, he believes his own bullsh*t," said Gotch of Amore's personality and part of the reason he has so much heat in the WWE locker room. "He is 100-percent confident in himself to his detriment and the detriment of others around him. He's an example of someone who has no excuse to not know wrestling, but he doesn't know wrestling."

Gotch also spoke of Amore's lack of in-ring ability as another key flaw.

"He broke his own leg trying to counter a wristlock," said Gotch. "Yeah, when he was in the wheelchair on NXT TV, that's how it happened. He broke his own leg trying to counter a wristlock. He blamed it on the canvas being loose."

For more of the RF Video shoot interview with Simon Gotch, visit YouTube.com.