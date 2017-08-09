WWE Announces New International TV Deal For RAW And SmackDown

WWE issued the following press release this week to announce a new television deal for RAW and SmackDown in Columbia.

WWE® and Canal 1 Announce Agreement to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) and Canal 1 today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® in Colombia on Canal 1 beginning Saturday, August 19.

Every Saturday at 3 p.m., Canal 1 will televise a one-hour edition of Raw followed by a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 4 p.m., both with Spanish commentary. In addition, beginning August 20, WWE Experience®,which airs weekly highlights of current WWE storylines, will broadcast on Sundays at 3 p.m.

“We’re pleased to have Canal 1 join us as our first national over-the-air broadcast partner in Colombia,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach in Colombia and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

“Keeping our promise to deliver a channel that is relevant and different from what Colombians are accustomed to seeing, it is a pleasure to partner with one of the biggest brands in entertainment, WWE,” said Felipe Boshell, President, Canal 1. “WWE is very popular in Colombia, and we are proud to be the first national over-the-air television channel to bring the best of WWE to our viewers.”