CMT Renews "Broken Skull Challenge" For Fifth Season, Steve Austin Comments

This week, CMT announced that they have renewed "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's reality show, "Broken Skull Challenge," for a fifth season.

Following the announcement, "The Texas Rattlesnake" and host of the "Steve Austin Show" podcast every week at PodcastOne.com, spoke with the folks at The Wrap about the exciting news.

"Every season we've raised the bar and set new standards here at the 'Broken Skull Challenge,'" said Austin. "And every season we've watched the finest athletes in America meet those challenges."

The WWE Hall Of Famer continued, "But I guarantee you haven't seen anything like the intensity of Season 5 of 'Broken Skull Challenge.' And that’s the bottom line."

For more information on CMT renewing Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Challenge" show for a fifth season, visit TheWrap.com.