Smackdown Live Viewership Slightly Up

-- Last night's Smackdown Live was up in the viewership numbers drawing 2.584 million viewers, compared to 2.569 million the week before.

-- Smackdown has been extremely consistent the last several weeks drawing between 2.535 and 2.584 and seems to have settled in that range for the rest of summer. This week's viewership was actually higher than the August 9, 2016 episode which drew 2.455 million.

-- Overall on the night, Smackdown was #2 in total viewership but #1 in a number of demographics, including 18-49 and 25-54.