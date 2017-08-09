Smackdown Live Viewership Slightly Up

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 9, 2017 - 4:47pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Last night's Smackdown Live was up in the viewership numbers drawing 2.584 million viewers, compared to 2.569 million the week before.

-- Smackdown has been extremely consistent the last several weeks drawing between 2.535 and 2.584 and seems to have settled in that range for the rest of summer. This week's viewership was actually higher than the August 9, 2016 episode which drew 2.455 million.

-- Overall on the night, Smackdown was #2 in total viewership but #1 in a number of demographics, including 18-49 and 25-54.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.