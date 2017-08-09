Plans for Lesnar vs. Strowman; SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Universal Title Finish, more

Sponsored Links



-- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will likely face each other in a one-on-one match either later this year or more likely at the Royal Rumble. Meltzer also speculated that Lesnar might be pinning Samoa Joe again at SummerSlam since WWE looks to be protecting Strowman and Roman Reigns.

-- Bryan Alvarez speculated on Wrestling Observer Live, there are only a few candidates for matches that could end up on the pre-show. There are some matches involving some of the higher level talent that would definitely be on the main card, but matches such as Neville vs. Tozawa, Usos vs. New Day, or Cass vs. Big Show could take place on the Kickoff Show.

-- The Smackdown women's title match was also a possibility, but if there are plans to have Carmella cash in her Money in the Bank contract, it wouldn't make sense for it to happen before the event officially starts.