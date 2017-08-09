Plans for Lesnar vs. Strowman; SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Universal Title Finish, more

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 9, 2017 - 6:20pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will likely face each other in a one-on-one match either later this year or more likely at the Royal Rumble. Meltzer also speculated that Lesnar might be pinning Samoa Joe again at SummerSlam since WWE looks to be protecting Strowman and Roman Reigns.

-- Bryan Alvarez speculated on Wrestling Observer Live, there are only a few candidates for matches that could end up on the pre-show. There are some matches involving some of the higher level talent that would definitely be on the main card, but matches such as Neville vs. Tozawa, Usos vs. New Day, or Cass vs. Big Show could take place on the Kickoff Show.

-- The Smackdown women's title match was also a possibility, but if there are plans to have Carmella cash in her Money in the Bank contract, it wouldn't make sense for it to happen before the event officially starts.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.