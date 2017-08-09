Report: Vince McMahon Furious with Shinsuke Nakamura

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at Sports Illustrated, Vince McMahon was reportedly said to be "furious" with Shinsuke Nakamura after the wrestler dropped John Cena on his head/neck at Smackdown last week.

-- While Cena was not injured, McMahon was said to be angry because he has "come to depend on Cena as the face of his company" for the better part of the last decade.

-- The report went on to add that McMahon's furor was more in defense of Cena rather than an indictment on Nakamura and that he has not lost faith in the Japanese superstar. However, if Nakamura makes another mistake on such a "grand scale" again, sources close to McMahon imply that Vince is likely to take on a different opinion of Nakamura.