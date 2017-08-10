News & Notes: More on SummerSlam, Alberto's Suspension, Kairi Sane Cleared

Sponsored Links



-- SummerSlam this year is expected to be at least a six hour event, according to multiple reports. The Kickoff Show is scheduled to begin at 5pm ET and run for two hours with the main PPV beginning at 7pm ET and lasting approximately four hours.

-- With the Kickoff Show running for two hours, there is expected to be three matches taking place. The strong favorites are: the Usos vs. the New Day, a yet-to-be-announced match between the Hardy Boys and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and either the Cruiserweight match or Big Cass vs. Big Show.

-- Kairi Sane has been cleared to return to the ring after being sidelined for about a month due to a concussion which she suffered during the Mae Young Classic tournament. She will be in action later today at an NXT house show in St. Petersburg.

-- Alberto El Patron's GFW suspension is expected to be lifted by August 17, according to pwinsider.com. The belief is that he will be available for the next set of tapings scheduled from the 17th to the 20th. While he has reportedly been cleared of all charges related to the airport incident with his girlfriend Paige, GFW has suspended him pending their own investigation.