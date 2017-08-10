Report: Ronda Rousey Interested in Wrestling; Has Started Training

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at Fightful, Ronda Rousey's interest in a pro wrestling run has picked up steam and she has sent out feelers to WWE expressing her desire.

-- The report adds that WWE and likely Triple H referred Rousey to Brian Kendrick in Southern California for training purposes. While she has already taken some "basic bumps", the buzz backstage was that her official training would begin soon.

-- As noted over the past few months, WWE would certainly be open to having Rousey join the company but as far as we know, any wrestling match would almost certainly be saved for WrestleMania. They were actually interested in having her at WrestleMania 33 this past April, but nixed any ideas after Rousey's loss at UFC 207 in December.