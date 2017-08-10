Baltimore Restaurant Shuts Down Impact/GFW Proposal, Citing Hardys Trademark Issue

The Hardys/GFW legal situation spilled onto Twitter this week when Impact Wrestling sent a direct/private message to "Jimmy's Famous Seafood" restaurant in Baltimore inquiring about some "potential partnership opportunities."
The restaurant, which does business with multiple WWE wrestlers by direct shipping them prepped meals, including the Hardys and Braun Strowman, tweeted back "When you release the Broken Hardy rights, we will set up a call."
A screenshot of the message was tweeted by Reby Hardy, Matt's wife.
Said the owner of the restaurant about the proposal as well as the fact that it was sent via Twitter:
"I don't think [GFW] realized the relationship we have with Matt and Jeff. They got caught with their pants down. Although we don't have a direct relationship with WWE, the WWE and NXT guys really put our name out there. I just felt if we did anything with Global Force or whatever they're calling themselves these days, it would kind of be a smack in the face."
"It's completely unprofessional. I thought it was a joke at first but then I saw that it was a verified account."
