GFW Announcer Talks About Getting Injured By Kurt Angle On Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



Global Force Wrestling (GFW) ring announcer David Penzer recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Inc Podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, Penzer spoke about getting injured by Kurt Angle on an episode of Impact Wrestling back in 2008.

"I can't give away too much because I've been building it up on my own podcast," said Penzer of the story. "Me and Jeff Jarrett are going to talk about it in detail the next time we're at the Global tapings."

"I mean, it was written out, it was planned," Penzer explained. "I had a company back in the day, I still have it now, it's 'Seasonal Now.' I was at a trade show in Orlando actually that day and I got to the T.V. like an hour before. I normally would have been there all day for the production meeting and all that and found out, so we didn't really have time to go through it. So it probably was one of the reasons."

Penzer continued, "But look, Kurt lays stuff in. Most of the athletes he competes against, they just take it because they're athletes. I'm a 5'6'' non-athletic S.O.B. who was pushing 40-something at the time and so I looked like the elephant man on both sides of my face for about a week and a half. Whatever doesn't kill you, makes you stronger, right? And I got a bonus for it!"

The former WCW ring announcer was then asked if he and Angle are still on speaking terms today, and whether or not the WWE Hall Of Famer and current WWE RAW General Manager ever apologized for it.

"Yeah, we still joke about it when I see him," said Penzer. "I do stuff with the Legends of Wrestling. We did a big show in Shea Stadium and we do different kind of events all over the country for sports franchises and radio stations and stuff like that.

"Before Kurt went back to WWE, we would use Kurt for appearances and stuff and we'd always joke about it and stuff like that," said Penzer. "He's a super nice guy and he certainly didn't mean to do it, he didn't do it on purpose. It was just one of those things where he lays stuff in and he laid it in a little bit and caught the wrong spot and my face exploded."

Check out the complete episode of the "Wrestling Inc Podcast" featuring the David Penzer interview at WrestlingInc.com.