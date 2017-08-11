Bayley Could be Out for a Long Time; WWE's Interest in a Four Horsewomen Storyline

Sponsored Links

While WWE has not made official any timetable for a return to action for Bayley, the fear backstage is that she might not be back until November at the earliest and possibly not until next year's WrestleMania.





WWE is said to be "very high" on a Horsewoman vs. Horsewoman storyline that would involve Ronda Roussey and her MMA friends Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke against the WWE's quartet of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte and Becky Lynch. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more