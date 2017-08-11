Bayley Could be Out for a Long Time; WWE's Interest in a Four Horsewomen Storyline

  • While WWE has not made official any timetable for a return to action for Bayley, the fear backstage is that she might not be back until November at the earliest and possibly not until next year's WrestleMania.

  • WWE is said to be "very high" on a Horsewoman vs. Horsewoman storyline that would involve Ronda Roussey and her MMA friends Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke against the WWE's quartet of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

