The Lawcast Ep. 15 - WWF Summerslam 1990 Is Not Awesome

Welcome back, cats and kittens, to another Lawcast. This week we're continuing our march towards Summerslam with another recap of a classic Summerslam and this one is a doozy. As the first summer of the 90s unfolds there's a whole bunch of weird stuff going on, from Ultimate Warrior as the top star in WWE, (sort of,) Hulk Hogan wrestling Earthquake, and the seduction of Sapphire, which is not as erotic as it sounds.

All this and more, this week on the show!