Brandi Rhodes On GFW Departure, Missed Opportunities In WWE, ROH Debut

Sponsored Links



Former WWE and GFW star Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with CBS Local for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On her GFW departure: "Unfortunately, that story is kind of a mess. There are some valid statements that I've seen, but it's really not as dramatic as people want it to be. Basically, Cody and I were very candid with what we were doing after WWE as far as contracts go. People are confused. I never signed the contract that people think I signed with Global Force stating that they got percentages. What I did sign was a tentative contract with Impact Wrestling when they were still Impact. That contract had a clause for me, because I was already working on some stuff in other areas of television. That clause basically said that if something else in television were to happen for me, they can't be uncooperative. And if they were uncooperative, we would be able to part ways. And that is honestly what happened. So, I am filming something awesome in Atlanta, but I can't say what it is."

On if she feels there were missed opportunities while she was in WWE: "Unfortunately, that story is kind of a mess. There are some valid statements that I've seen, but it's really not as dramatic as people want it to be. Basically, Cody and I were very candid with what we were doing after WWE as far as contracts go. People are confused. I never signed the contract that people think I signed with Global Force stating that they got percentages. What I did sign was a tentative contract with Impact Wrestling when they were still Impact. That contract had a clause for me, because I was already working on some stuff in other areas of television. That clause basically said that if something else in television were to happen for me, they can't be uncooperative. And if they were uncooperative, we would be able to part ways. And that is honestly what happened. So, I am filming something awesome in Atlanta, but I can't say what it is."

On her tribute to her late father-in-law, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, in her Ring Of Honor (ROH) debut: "When people want to honor other people, it's a wonderful thing. But there are a lot of factors that you have to take into consideration when you do that. A lot of time it's the families of those people. How do they feel about it, how are they dealing with things and what does it mean to them? It took me awhile to do this, even though I am family. It took me some time to decide that I was ready to wear the polka dots. I wanted to make sure it was going to be a match that meant something. For me, stepping into a Ring of Honor ring was going to be the biggest match I ever had. So, I wanted to commemorate that in a great way, and the best way I could think to do that was to wear these polka dots. That was for me and for Cody. It was an emotional thing. But I was so shocked at how well received it was. It was like they were waiting for it. I'm so glad I was able to do that and people can appreciate it. It encourages people to then be more open about their feelings about things and say, 'Hey, I was the biggest fan of Dusty, and I got to meet him one time.' I love hearing things like that. It was really cool for me. It's something I will continue to do sparingly. I'm a fashionista, I have a lot of ring gear and different looks I'm going to be trying. But those will definitely be around for some time."

Check out the complete Brandi Rhodes interview at CBSLocal.com.