News on Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Match; Possible Future Jason Jordan Storyline

Sponsored Links

Sasha Banks battles Nia Jax this Monday, with the winner moving on to face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's title.





According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , while there is interest in a Bliss vs. Jax program, it "makes no sense" to do that on such a short build so the expectation is that Banks should win that match and get the title shot.





, while there is interest in a Bliss vs. Jax program, it "makes no sense" to do that on such a short build so the expectation is that Banks should win that match and get the title shot. As far as the Jason Jordan angle goes, there is a chance that somewhere down the road Jordan will go heel and turn on Angle, perhaps saying that he made the whole thing up and that Kurt and the fans were stupid enough to believe it. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more