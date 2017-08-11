Eva Marie Says WWE Put Her On TV Too Soon, Talks Potential Return, Acting

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently sat down with the folks at Rolling Stone for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On whether or not she was just being coy about possibly returning to WWE when she would mention it over the past few months now that she has officially parted ways with the company: "I have such a great relationship with Vince [McMahon], Paul ["Triple H" Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon]. They gave me an opportunity to step away and film these two films I have done already, and you never know when that relationship will come back. So I might appear at a SummerSlam or WrestleMania. It just so happens that the wrestling craft, you have to be able to give yourself 110 percent to that. And then with acting, you have to do the same, so we decided together that with the films going back to back. I'm going to put my efforts into acting and growing that way. And then you never know: All Red Everything could come back and snatch that title."

On wanting to be the first female to cross over from WWE to acting / mainstream success on the level of The Rock or John Cena: "One hundred percent. I like to break barriers. As soon as I walked into WWE's door, I was already thinking ahead of the game. There has not been one female to make that crossover and go back and forth and merge the two together. I want to bring the WWE universe with me into Hollywood as well as creating a new fanbase in Hollywood and bringing them back into WWE and having the two worlds collide just like The Rock. That was the game plan for sure."

On if she felt she was put on camera too soon on Total Divas at the expense of developing her talent under the radar before being exposed to the WWE Universe: "You know what? Yes. For sure, the inner athlete and perfectionist in me wishes I was able to train the multiple years these wrestlers are able to before they get on TV. However, if that opportunity never came up, then I would not have been put in front of the WWE universe, dyed my hair, been put in front of my [management] team. Everything happens for a reason. For me, it all played out pretty damn good."

