GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Sees Slight Increase For 8/10 Episode

The Thursday, August 10th episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 277,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Impact Wrestling this week saw an increase in viewership compared to last week's episode, as the August 3rd edition of the show finished with 276,000 viewers, marking an increase of 1,000 viewers for Thursday's show.

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV featured Low Ki, Bobby Lashley and Trevor Lee beating Sonjay Dutt, Alberto El Patron and Matt Sydal in the main event.

The 8/10 edition of Impact Wrestling helped Pop TV finish number 111 on this week's Cable Top 150 list, up from last week's number 132 spot.




