Terry Funk Talks About Getting Back Into The Ring At Age 73 To Wrestle

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" section for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On getting back into the ring to wrestle again at the age of 73: "I'm back doing what I love. I'm really honest about this, I don't need the money. ...I don't know if I can kick some ass or not, I don't know if I can get my foot up that high. [Laughs] I'll bet I can. I've been working out hard at it, and one more time is all I want."

On his father, Dory Funk Sr., wrestling and passing away not long after: "My pop was in the business and he loved it very much. He actually went ahead and passed away while wrestling. We used to have a few parties out at the house and invite the wrestlers. There was one by the name of Lance Thornton, and he thought he could take my father. My father went ahead and said, 'Dah gumit, I don't think you can do that.' So everybody pushed by the tables and chairs in the house, and they went at it. My father, who was 54 at the time, beat him. He sat down beside me and said, 'Wasn't bad for an old man, was it?' Then he got up and left the room and went out the front door. About 15 minutes later, my wife came to me and said, 'Your father is out on the front porch and thinks he's having a heart attack.' Sure enough, he was, and he passed away. He passed away doing what he loved. I certainly don't want to pass away, but I'm doing what I love. And so what if I'm doing it in my 70s? I know this is hard for some people to understand, but I still think I can kick ass. This love of wrestling has been in my family with my dad, my brother, and myself. To this day, it's what I love."

On longtime career rival and one of his opponents in the match coming up in September, fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler: "Lawler sure is different. I love sharing my moments with people that I made money with. I used to love to wrestle on the same card as him, and I'm back to doing what I love."

Check out the complete Terry Funk interview at SI.com.