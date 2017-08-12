News & Notes: Scott Dawson's Surgery, WWE Live Events, Jon Jones at SummerSlam?

Sponsored Links



-- Scott Dawson of Revival underwent surgery on his torn bicep earlier this week and is expected to be sidelined until at least December.

-- For WWE's house shows scheduled this weekend, John Cena is expected to wrestle at Raw events Saturday in Augusta, ME and Sunday in Worcester, MA. He will then go back to a Smackdown house show on Monday in Springfield, MA before appearing on Smackdown on Tuesday in Providence, RI.

-- Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will face Samoa Joe on a Smackdown house show Saturday night in Tampa, FL.

-- Jon Jones recently responded to a tweet about a possible appearance at SummerSlam, saying that it crossed his mind.

Soooooo you showing up ringside at Summerslam or nah? — Delayed (@evo_08) August 9, 2017