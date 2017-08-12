Chris Jericho on His Smackdown Return; Bruno Sammartino Unable to Attend Raw[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Chris Jericho recently stated on his Talk is Jericho podcast that he was backstage at the 7/25 Smackdown to film a segment for Season Two of Southpaw Regional Wrestling as well as to interview Tyler Breeze and Fandango for a future Talk is Jericho episode. However, once he was there at Smackdown, Jericho was convinced by WWE officials to also appear on the show in a wrestling capacity in the triple threat match for the US Title. Jericho said the following to Breeze and Fandango: