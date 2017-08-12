Chris Jericho on His Smackdown Return; Bruno Sammartino Unable to Attend Raw

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 12, 2017 - 2:24am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Chris Jericho recently stated on his Talk is Jericho podcast that he was backstage at the 7/25 Smackdown to film a segment for Season Two of Southpaw Regional Wrestling as well as to interview Tyler Breeze and Fandango for a future Talk is Jericho episode. However, once he was there at Smackdown, Jericho was convinced by WWE officials to also appear on the show in a wrestling capacity in the triple threat match for the US Title. Jericho said the following to Breeze and Fandango:

“That’s actually why I’m here today, to film that show Southpaw and talk to you guys. And now I got roped into having a match.”

  • Bruno Sammartino was scheduled to attend the 7/31 Raw in Pittsburgh but was unable to make it after having a bad fall in his home. He ended up in emergency but was still able to leave for a planned trip to Italy only three days later.

  • Sammartino's son, Darryl, still ended up going to Raw and picked up what ws described as a "very nice gift" from Triple H.

    Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.