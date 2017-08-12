Chris Jericho on His Smackdown Return; Bruno Sammartino Unable to Attend Raw

Sponsored Links

-- Chris Jericho recently stated on his Talk is Jericho podcast that he was backstage at the 7/25 Smackdown to film a segment for Season Two of Southpaw Regional Wrestling as well as to interview Tyler Breeze and Fandango for a future Talk is Jericho episode. However, once he was there at Smackdown, Jericho was convinced by WWE officials to also appear on the show in a wrestling capacity in the triple threat match for the US Title. Jericho said the following to Breeze and Fandango: “That’s actually why I’m here today, to film that show Southpaw and talk to you guys. And now I got roped into having a match.” Bruno Sammartino was scheduled to attend the 7/31 Raw in Pittsburgh but was unable to make it after having a bad fall in his home. He ended up in emergency but was still able to leave for a planned trip to Italy only three days later.





Sammartino's son, Darryl, still ended up going to Raw and picked up what ws described as a "very nice gift" from Triple H. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





