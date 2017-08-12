Matt Morgan On Realizing WWE Wasn't For Him, Missing Out On Tough Enough

Sponsored Links



Former WWE and GFW star Matt Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Sittin' Ringside with David Penzer podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how he broke into the pro wrestling business: "I lived twenty minutes from Titan Towers in Connecticut. One night I was [working as a bouncer] and a guy from the WWF RAW magazine came into the bar, he said to me, 'Have you ever thought about wrestling?' I said, 'Yea!' He told me to start coming to WWF Titan Towers on Friday nights and he'll get me into their gym."

On missing out on the original season of WWE Tough Enough: "I was given Jim Ross's contact information from Vince McMahon and found out about Tough Enough. I sent in an audition tape to Kevin Kelly, but he didn't turn my tape in on time for the first series of it. I then get a call from this agency saying, "Hey, we want you to fly out to Vegas to try out for MTV's Tough Enough 2. I was picked for the next season, I was flabbergasted."

On coming to the realization that WWE was not the place for him: "So long story short, when I got my release, I got a call from Johnny Ace saying, 'Look, we need to get the character off TV.' Johnny said 'Go to Japan for six months to a year, we'll bring you back and hopefully everyone will have forgotten the character and we can do something new with you.' I told Johnny cool and WWE sets me up to go to New Japan, got paid really well, but I got really bitter and pissed off. I then decide, you know what? I'm going to shove this up their ass and go to TNA and be 'The Blueprint' Matt Morgan and show them exactly what they missed out on."

