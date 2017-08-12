Possible Spoiler Regarding Former WWE Superstar Debuting On Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



It looks like former WWE Superstar John Morrison (a.k.a. Johnny Mundo) will be appearing on GFW television after all.

The Lucha Underground performer was scheduled to attend the StocktonCon 2017 convention on 8/19 and 8/20, however due to his contractual commitments with GFW, he will now no longer be appearing at the event.

Earlier this week, StocktonCon officials confirmed the news regarding Morrison being pulled from the convention.

"Very sorry to announce that due to a contractural agreement with GFW Impact Wrestling, [John Morrison] is unable to attend StocktonCon," stated convention officials via their official Twitter page.

With Morrison working GFW live events in the New York Tri-state area, there have been rumors that he will soon surface on GFW television via a future episode of Impact Wrestling. This story has led many to believe that this is still the case.