Pete Dunne Receives 11 Stitches After Match On Fri., Pulled From PROGRESS Shows

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 12, 2017 - 6:08pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Following a match on Friday night, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne has suffered an injury and will not be able to compete as scheduled at this weekend's PROGRESS Wrestling events in the United States.

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman announced the news regarding Dunne being pulled from their U.S. events this weekend in a tweet released on the promotion's official Twitter page on Saturday morning.

In the video, which you can watch above, it is revealed that Dunne was busted open in his match on Friday evening, and as a result received 11 stitches in his head. Because of that, the WWE U.K. Champion is not medically cleared to compete this weekend as advertised.

It's worth pointing out, however, that while he won't be able to wrestle as planned, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne will still be appearing at the PROGRESS Wrestling events this weekend.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.