Pete Dunne Receives 11 Stitches After Match On Fri., Pulled From PROGRESS Shows

IMPORTANT: Co-owner @jimsmallman with an update on today and tomorrow. We are still going to CRUSH this. pic.twitter.com/SkJdW0gaMW — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 12, 2017

Following a match on Friday night, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne has suffered an injury and will not be able to compete as scheduled at this weekend's PROGRESS Wrestling events in the United States.

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman announced the news regarding Dunne being pulled from their U.S. events this weekend in a tweet released on the promotion's official Twitter page on Saturday morning.

In the video, which you can watch above, it is revealed that Dunne was busted open in his match on Friday evening, and as a result received 11 stitches in his head. Because of that, the WWE U.K. Champion is not medically cleared to compete this weekend as advertised.

It's worth pointing out, however, that while he won't be able to wrestle as planned, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne will still be appearing at the PROGRESS Wrestling events this weekend.