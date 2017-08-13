Ric Flair Hospitalized; John Cena Scheduled for Post-SummerSlam Raw

Sponsored Links



-- The Barclays Center in Brooklyn - the site for Raw the day after SummerSlam - tweeted out the following, confirming that "free agent" John Cena will be appearing on Raw. As noted before, Cena is scheduled for a bunch of Raw live events and live Raw shows and pretty much no Smackdown events after SummerSlam.

We're 10 days away from @WWE Monday Night RAW. Don't miss Free Agent @JohnCena live here in Brooklyn on 8/21! #WWEBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/d4dMrsT5eW — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 11, 2017

-- According to a report at prowrestlingsheet.com, Ric Flair was hospitalized earlier on Saturday due to a "heart related issues." Flair's representatives provided statements after that, confirming that the Nature Boy was indeed checked into the hospital, but that it was for "routine monitoring" and that Flair is fine and there is nothing to worry about.