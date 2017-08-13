Frankie Kazarian On His Friendship With AJ Styles & Samoa Joe, Daniels/ROH Title

Sponsored Links



Ring Of Honor (ROH) wrestler Frankie Kazarian recently spoke with The Wrestling News Hub for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his friendship with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe: "We just make it work. You would be hard pressed to find four guys that were closer than AJ, Joe, Daniels, and I; we have been through a lot together. From our time in TNA and being there from day one, and just all the ebbs and flows and ups and downs that each guy has gone through, great times and hard times, and being there for each other and having each other's backs, and then wars in the ring whether it be on the same side or against each other. It creates a unique bond. I can't really put it into words. We have such a strong bond, and no matter how much time passes, when you see each other and when you talk on the phone you are right back to where you started. I could go months without seeing Joe and AJ, but when we do get together it's like it was five minutes. I am blessed and fortunate to have a bond with three guys that I have known many years. They are the best friends I could ask for. For me, it was real easy, and I have a lot of really good friends, but those are the guys that I will communicate with until they throw dirt on me. It is pretty simple because that bond is so strong."

On Christopher Daniels winning the ROH World Championship: "First and foremost, I was very, very proud of the entire angle, and how we were able to hook everybody and pull the wool over everyone's eyes, which is hard to do these days in the professional wrestling landscape. That was great and everyone played their part so well. The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. Everyone played their part so well. The night Chris won the title I was right there with him and it was as though I had won the title myself. How much he has given this business, if people only knew they would be astonished, and I know it was something he wanted for so long and worked so very hard for. It was like imaging two guys who were actors that came up together, and one gets nominated for an Academy Award, you are going to be happy for them, it's the pinnacle. For him to be the Ring of Honor World Champion meant so much to him because of his pedigree there. It was just a great night, one of the better nights of my career. I am very happy for him and so very happy the angle came off the way that it did. Everyone enjoyed the match, and everyone enjoyed the way the angle came off. It was just a really, really good night for me and my career."

Check out the complete Frankie Kazarian interview at TheWrestlingNewsHub.Blogspot.ca.