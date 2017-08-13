Matt Sydal On Taking RKO In Mid-Air From Orton, Wanting To Work With New Day

Sponsored Links



Matt Sydal (aka Evan Bourne) recently spoke with the folks at Sportskeeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On being a "true babyface" in the wrestling business today: "You know I'd be all about that if there were guys who could take my place as a babyface but there is no one that can step into my shoes. There's no one who can do what I do. So, there's plenty of good heels in the business. I don't see guys who can get fans to rally behind them like I do. It's hard. It's the hardest job in the business and I'm doing it every single night. I don't take shortcuts. I don't take the easy way out. I'm not looking for the short answers. I'm looking for the big answers for the questions that are hard to ask. I've been in this game since 1999. I will be in this game for the years to come. So, I've got a lot of experience and I'm still learning lots."

On taking the mid-air RKO from Randy Orton: "The hardest thing to do in wrestling is that every time you show up, there's just a ring with three ropes, turnbuckles on each side, it's extremely hard to do something to surprise and shock the fans. So, I can't tell you the mentality behind the stuff, because that's thousands of hours manifested into one moment, maybe in the shower or driving down the road that the idea comes and the genius strikes and sometimes, it happens moments before you go to the ring. I'm glad I got to do the spot with Randy Orton because we started a sensation called 'Outta Nowhere' and people love it when that happens. However, I do hate taking a belly flop on the shooter, it is really painful and yeah, it's a sore spot but I'm glad people enjoy it. Once the art is made, it's up to the fans to enjoy the fruits of my labor."

On enjoying and wanting to work with The New Day: "Yeah of course, and I mean Xavier Woods and Big E are guys I know also. I mean honestly, if New Day were to ever get a new member, if they were ever to be the Bullet Club and just started adding guys, I think I would be top of the list because there's nothing I like to do more than to go out to the wrestling ring, have some fun, share what I enjoy with the world and put smiles on faces. To work with Kofi again would be a treat because he has incredible in-ring work and what I said about being a babyface? That's why Kofi Kingston is loved by so many fans because he is true to himself and genuine. That's how he lives his life. I definitely want to be like that."

