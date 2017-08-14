Raw Preview: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax, Reigns/Joe/Strowman, Ambrose/Rollins, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the preview for tonight's Raw, from WWE:

Every woman for herself

Bayley’s out of contention with a separated shoulder, and so Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will now field one of two challengers at SummerSlam: Sasha Banks, who The Huggable One is vocally backing as her replacement, or Nia Jax, who has become Little Miss Bliss’ ally as part of “Team Rude.” The two Superstars meet Monday in a win-and-you’re-in match, with the victor earning a date with Bliss in Brooklyn. Jax has the edge when it comes to pure power, and Bliss would seemingly prefer to fight a friendly face, but does Sasha have one more big win up her sleeve?

Joe is gonna get you

One way or another, Samoa Joe always gets his man. After being pinned by Roman Reigns for the first time ever in a Triple Threat Match two weeks ago, The Samoan Submission Machine cost The Big Dog a Last Man Standing Match against Braun Strowman on Monday when he trapped Reigns in a Coquina Clutch that put him down for the count of 10. With all three of those Superstars slated to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at The Biggest Event of the Summer, Joe has suddenly surged in momentum, and it’s anyone’s guess as to who will head into SummerSlam with the biggest head of steam.

Mizzed opportunity

Brock Lesnar turned The Miz and his Miztourage into lunch meat this past Monday on “Miz TV,” but lost in all that commotion was why The Awesome One held Raw hostage in the first place: He wanted another piece of Jason Jordan, who embarrassed him the previous week on his signature talk show. Kurt Angle’s gold-blooded son was seen elsewhere dismantling a local named Jean-Pierre Goulet, but perhaps The A-Lister will have better luck this time around in getting what he wants.

Face your fear

Bray Wyatt made one of his boldest declarations to date just moments before their SummerSlam bout was formally sanctioned, promising to drag down Finn and his followers. With one week to go until The Biggest Event of the Summer, how will Bálor respond?

Brothers on the mend

After leaving Seth Rollins high and dry against Cesaro & Sheamus, Dean Ambrose finally seemed to come around to The Kingslayer’s redemptive crusade when his former brother rescued him from a joint beatdown by the Raw Tag Team Champions. This time, however, it was Rollins who denied the traditional Shield fist bump, leaving The Lunatic Fringe hanging. How will Ambrose attempt to save face, and will the former Shield-mates finally reunite in earnest?