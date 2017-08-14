WWE Notes: SummerSlam 2018 Location Announced; Jinder Mahal at UFC 215

Sponsored Links



-- Current WWE champin Jinder Mahal will be in attendance at the 9/9 UFC 215 show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Not only will Mahal be appearing, but he is scheduled to accompany former Olympic wrestler Arjan Bhullar to the ring. Bhullar will be making his UFC debut.

-- It was announced on Sunday evening via the NY Post that next year's SummerSlam will take place on August 19, 2018 and for the fourth year in a row, The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY will be the site of the PPV.