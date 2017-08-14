Ric Flair Still Hopsitalized & Reportedly in Serious Condition

Sponsored Links



-- A day after seemingly suggesting that Ric Flair's hospitalization was for nothing more than "routing monitoring", reps of Flair are now communicating that the situation is much more serious:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) August 14, 2017

-- Full details on exactly what the issue with Flair is are known at this time, except that it is heart related and there are also reports he is suffering from a condition as a result of excessive alcohol abuse over the years.