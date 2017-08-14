Ric Flair Still Hopsitalized & Reportedly in Serious Condition[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- A day after seemingly suggesting that Ric Flair's hospitalization was for nothing more than "routing monitoring", reps of Flair are now communicating that the situation is much more serious:
-- Full details on exactly what the issue with Flair is are known at this time, except that it is heart related and there are also reports he is suffering from a condition as a result of excessive alcohol abuse over the years.