WWE Article on Flair's Health Issues; Michael Hayes & Mick Foley Comment

-- WWE.com ran an article today covering Ric Flair's hospitalization and seemingly failing health. There isn't much new information in the article, but it confirms that exact details are not known except that Flair was initially hospitalized for routine issues but that his management team is now suggesting his condition is a lot worse than everyone thought.

-- Mick Foley and Michael Hayes tweeted the following:




