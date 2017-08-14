WWE Stars Pose With NBA Trophies (Photo), WWE Hall Of Famers On Table For 3

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 14, 2017 - 1:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Following tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the latest episode of the WWE original series, "Table For 3" will premiere on the WWE Network. This week's show features WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. The preview for the new episode reads as follows:

"Legends Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat - Rivals in the NWA and WCW - reunite to recall their favorite tales from their great careers."

- While in Miami, Florida for a WWE live event on Sunday evening, WWE Superstars Sin Cara, Chad Gable and Tye Dillinger took photos with the NBA Championship trophies belonging to the NBA's Miami Heat franchise. WWE released the following photo of the trio with the trophies via their Instagram page:




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.