Former WWE Superstar MVP Added To Upcoming MLW: One-Shot Event

MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) has come to terms to wrestle for MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5th.

The former WWE United States and IWGP Intercontinental Champion will square off against Sami Callihan in what MLW matchmakers anticipate will be a violent encounter. Representing the 305, MVP is no stranger to MLW. Since 2016, MVP has hosted a popular weekly MLW Radio Network podcast with ex-WWE head writer Alex Greenfield called the VIP Lounge.

Will Callihan make good on his promise to redefine violence at MLW: One-Shot or will MVP unleash his brand of Ghetto Strong Style on the “Worldwide Desperado”? Find out October 5th in Orlando.

Headlined by Ricochet vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland, MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini calling the action ringside.

MLW: One-Shot will be available to rent or buy within 48 hours of the event occurring on October 5th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL.

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.