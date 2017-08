Sponsored Links

-- According to Fightful's Jimmy Van, Ric Flair is reportedly in a medically induced coma: @FightfulOnline I'm told from sources close to the situation, as of this morning Ric Flair was in a medically induced coma. — Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) August 14, 2017 -- We reached out to Flair's representatives to get a confirmation or denial, but were told that they were not making any further official comment or statement at this time on the matter.





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more