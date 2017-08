Sponsored Links



-- Charlotte reportedly flew out this morning to Atlanta to be by Ric Flair's side after her father was put into a medically induced coma in advance of surgery.

-- Several wrestling personalities took to Twitter to send out their thoughts and prayers to Flair and his family:

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

My thoughts & prayers go out to the GOAT, @RicFlairNatrBoy.



We're all thinking about ya & pulling for ya, my friend. pic.twitter.com/ATuSaSfjoG — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair and his family during this difficult time. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 14, 2017