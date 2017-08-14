Update: Ric Flair Out of Surgery; Condition Still Serious

Sponsored Links

Thanks to TMZ for sending this in: Flair is out of surgery and resting, a rep for WWE tells TMZ Sports. Unclear how the surgery went but we're told Ric's family is by his side and they're waiting to meet with doctors. -- Not much is known on how the surgery went, but Flair's condition is still said to be extremely serious. He was already scheduled for surgery this week, but it is unclear whether today's surgery is that one (moved up) or for a completely different reason. According to sources, Flair has multiple health issues, the most significant of which is to his heart.





