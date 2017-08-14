Update: Ric Flair Out of Surgery; Condition Still Serious[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
Thanks to TMZ for sending this in:
-- Not much is known on how the surgery went, but Flair's condition is still said to be extremely serious. He was already scheduled for surgery this week, but it is unclear whether today's surgery is that one (moved up) or for a completely different reason. According to sources, Flair has multiple health issues, the most significant of which is to his heart.