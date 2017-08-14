Another SummerSlam Match Expected to be Announced Tonight (Possible Spoiler)

Sponsored Links



-- As has been rumored for weeks now, WWE is expected to announce Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins teaming up to take on the Raw tag team champions, Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam, according to a report at PW Insider.

-- Further speculation has the duo officially reuniting at the PPV, likely culminating with the Shield salute/fist bump/etc. that has been teased on and off for the last little while.