Another SummerSlam Match Expected to be Announced Tonight (Possible Spoiler)

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 14, 2017 - 5:17pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- As has been rumored for weeks now, WWE is expected to announce Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins teaming up to take on the Raw tag team champions, Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam, according to a report at PW Insider.

-- Further speculation has the duo officially reuniting at the PPV, likely culminating with the Shield salute/fist bump/etc. that has been teased on and off for the last little while.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.