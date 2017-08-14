Spoiler on Winner of Tonight's Match Between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax

-- To no one's surprise, PW Insider reports that the plan for tonight's Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax match is to have Sasha win and go on to face Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's title.

-- As we reported before, WWE is definitely eyeing a Bliss/Nia program later this year, but it wouldn't make any sense to rush it through for SummerSlam, since what one of the rumors is that Nia is going to make a babyface turn before the match.




