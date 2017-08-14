WWE RAW Results (8/14): Final Episode Before SummerSlam

Sponsored Links



The August 14th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA and was the last episode of RAW before SummerSlam.

- This week's RAW broadcast opens up with a video package highlighting the recent history between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

- We're live in the TD Garden where Dean Ambrose comes out to the ring to kick off the show. Ambrose says to cut the music, and says he's wondering just like everyone else what's going on with Seth Rollins. Ambrose calls Rollins out to the ring to explain himself. Rollins says he's done messing around and extends his hand to fist bump with Amborse. Ambrose declines because he says Rollins spit in his face last week. Rollins says he doesn't blame Ambrose for not trusting him because sometimes he doesn't even trust himself. Rollins says maybe he and Ambrose are too different and it was a stupid idea, or maybe their differences are why they worked so well together. Rollins says maybe too much has happened between them, and that he's done playing games. Rollins goes to walk off, but Ambrose stops him and extends his hand to Rollins. Rollins hesitates and looks down at his hand, then ones again turns around to walk away. Ambrose grabs Rollins and they start brawling in the ring. The fight spills out to ringside, then Sheamus and Cesaro come out to interrupt. Sheamus and Cesaro run down to ringside and beat down both Ambrose and Rollins. They throw Ambrose out to the crowd, then they throw Rollins in the ring and put the boots to him. The crowd chants "you look stupid" for Sheamus. Ambrose runs in the ring to go to work on Sheamus and Cesaro, but they overpower him together and beat Ambrose down. Rollins comes off the top with a splash on Sheamus, then Ambrose gets up and brawls with Cesaro. Ambrose and Rollins work together to take out Sheamus, then Cesaro. Rollins and Ambrose clear the ring and come face to face, and after some hesitation they bump fists and hold them there. Before Sheamus and Cesaro can make it to the back, Kurt Angle comes out. The Olympic gold medalist and RAW GM announces that at SummerSlam, Cesaro and Sheamus will be defending their Tag Team Titles against Rollins and Ambrose. Rollins and Ambrose hold their fists together again as Sheamus and Cesaro head to the back.

- Michael Cole provides an update on Ric Flair, saying that he successfully underwent surgery but isn't in the clear yet. The announce team sends their well wishes to Flair and his family in Atlanta right now.

- Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax: There's a lifeguard seat at ringside which Alexa Bliss comes out to sit in. Nia drops Sasha with a clothesline right off the bat to take control early on. Nia hits a headbutt and takes things outside. Sasha tries a hurricanrana off the apron on the outside, but Nia catches her and throws Sasha into the fan barricade. Nia takes Sasha back in the ring where she continues the beating and hits a running leg drop for a two count. Sasha starts to fire up but Nia shuts her down with a Samoan Drop. Nia follows up with another Samoan Drop, but Sasha rolls out of the ring before Nia can pin. Nia takes Sasha up top, but Sasha fights out and trips up Nia on the middle rope. Sasha follows up with a double knee drop off the turnbuckle for a two count. Sasha some a series of knee strikes in the corner, and Nia fires back with a big boot. Nia walks over to Sasha and Sasha grabs her by the arm and pulls Nia into the Banks Statement. Nia fights up to her feet, but Sasha drops her with a DDT then goes right back into the Banks Statement. Nia taps out and Sasha wins via submission, earning her a shot at Alexa Bliss' Womens Title at SummerSlam.

- Kurt Angle is backstage talking about how excited he is to see Banks vs. Bliss at SummerSlam. The Hardy Boyz walk in, then The Miztourage walks in. Miz says Angle has to make it up to him for unleashing Brock Lesnar on him last week, but Angle isn't worried about it and the Hardy Boyz laugh. Miz says he's sick of Angle using his power to protect his son, and Miz wants Jordan tonight. A referee comes in and tells Kurt that they have a problem with Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt, and Kurt runs off. The Miz is furious that Angle would leave him while he's talking, and we go to commercial break.

- Kurt Angle is standing in the middle of a brawl between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. Agents and referees and holding back Balor and Wyatt. Angle says that SummerSlam is coming early, because these two are going to get it on tonight in Boston. Angle tells them to save it for the ring tonight, which seems to please both Balor and Wyatt.

- Elias is in the ring where he sings a song about how much he hates Boston. R-Truth comes out to interrupt, but as Truth steps into the ring Elias attacks him. Elias beats down Truth and suplexes him. Elias grabs his guitar and leaves.

- A shark cage lowers from the ceiling above the ring, and Big Cass makes his way down to the ring. Cass tries several times to finish his first sentence, but the crowd keeps interrupting him with overwhelming boos. Cass says Enzo and Big Show are using each other because they don't have a chance against Cass on their own. Cass says Enzo won't be able to help Big Show at SummerSlam, because he'll be hanging above the ring in that cage. Cass says he's going to prove to everyone in the locker room and around the world that he's the best big man in wrestling today. Enzo comes out to the stage to interrupt. Enzo says Cass is rambling like a guy who's been knocked out two weeks in a row. Enzo introduces Big Show, and Show comes out and hits the ring. Before Big Show and Cass can go at it, Cass punches Enzo off the apron. Cass then turns to Big Show, but then Karl Anderson comes out of nowhere and takes out Big Show's knee from behind. Luke Gallows hits the ring too, and Big Show briefly fights back, but the trio of Cass, Anderson and Gallows eventually get the better of Big Show. The heels hold Big Show's arm inside the shark cage, then Cass slams the cage door on Big Show's hand. Gallows has a belt wrapped around Big Show's wrist to hold down his knockout punch hand while Cass stomps on the hand. Referees come in the ring to check on Big show, who is selling the injured hand. Cass heads to the back separately from Gallows & Anderson.

- Akira Tozawa def. Neville: Titus is at ringside in Tozawa's corner for this Cruiserweight Title match. Neville and Tozawa are evenly matched offensively early on. Tozawa takes control with a dropkick and a series of chops to the chest. Neville fires back with a big boot, but Tozawa shuts him down with a dropkick that sends Neville falling outside. Back in the ring, Tozawa drops Neville with an elbow to the face. Tozawa hits a suplex and sends Neville outside, following up with a suicide dive onto the Champion. Tozawa takes Neville inside and pins for a two count. Neville misses a dropkick and Tozawa capitalizes with a senton drop then he goes up to the top turnbuckle. Neville runs up the turnbuckle and superplexes Tozawa off the top rope. After exchanging flurries of kicks, Neville uses the referee as a shield which leads to Neville locking Tozawa in the Rings of Saturn. Tozawa gets out, then Neville goes for the Red Arrow but Tozawa rolls out of the way. Tozawa runs up to the top rope and hits the senton bomb off the top on Neville for the win. Tozawa wins the Cruiserweight Title, and Titus and Apollo Crews come out to celebrate.

- Backstage in the trainer's office, Big Show tells the trainer to leave him alone and not to touch his hand. Enzo tells Big show he can't compete at SummerSlam with his hand like this, but Big Show says he's faced bigger and been hurt worse, and the match at SummerSlam is happening.

- Emma is backstage complaining to Mickie James about her lack of opportunities. Mickie says Emma didn't get screwed over last week, she tapped out. Mickie says instead of complaining, she should meet her in the ring tonight, and Emma accepts the challenge.

- Bray Wyatt def. Finn Balor: Balor immediately goes to work on Wyatt with kicks and knees. Wyatt starts to fire up, but Balor dumps him outside and dropkicks him through the ropes. Balor runs across the apron and kicks Wyatt in the head again. Back in the ring, Wyatt comes back with a tilt-a-whirl gutbuster. Balor and Wyatt trade strikes until Balor drops him with a Pele kick and both men are down. Balor hits a series of dropkicks and chops. Balor hits a running kick to the face for a two count on Wyatt. Balor hits the Sling Blade and a double foot stomp, and Wyatt rolls outside. Balor follows up with a running dropkick at ringside, then takes Wyatt back in the ring. Balor goes up top, but Wyatt knocks him down and hits the Sister Abigail for the win.

- After the match, Wyatt hits another Sister Abigail on Balor, then the lights go out. When the lights come back on, Balor is sitting in the corner and Wyatt is standing up with a bucket in his hand. Wyatt dumps the bucket on to Balor, and a thick red liquid pours out on to Balor. Balor sells the liquid getting in his eyes as Wyatt sits in the corner and observes.

- Mickie James def. Emma: It's all Mickie in the opening moments, until she goes up top and Emma knocks her down all the way to the ringside floor. Back in the ring Emma tries to mount some offense, but after an exchange of strikes Mickie hits a spinning heel kick to the face that drops Emma. Mickie pins and scores the three count after a very short match.

- Finn Balor does an interview backstage after wiping the red liquid off himself. He says Wyatt may have his demons, but on Sunday Wyatt will learn that Balor has his demons too.

- Jason Jordan def. The Miz via DQ: The Miztourage is at ringside for this one. Jordan suplexes Miz down early on and gets him in a front face lock. Miz fights back with an elbow, but Jordan answers with a dropkick that sends Miz rolling outside. Back in the ring, Jordan spears Miz in the corner and goes for his finished, but Axel and Dallas run in and start beating down Jordan. The Hardy Boyz run in for the save and take out Dallas and Axel. They grab Miz and hit the Poetry In Motion on him, then Jordan hits a belly to belly overhead suplex on Miz.

- The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan def. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas: Kurt Angle made this one official during the commercial break, and we have a six-man tag match. Jordan works over Dallas in the opening moments, but Axel tags in and takes control. Jordan comes back with a dropkick and an arm drag. Bo Dallas tags in, then Matt tags in. Matt briefly works over Dallas before tagging in Jeff and they double team Dallas. Jordan and Miz tag in and Jordan slams Miz down. Jordan spears Miz in a corner a couple times, but he misses one and crashes into the turnbuckle. Matt and Axel are in now, and Matt repeatedly slams Axel's head into the turnbuckles. Matt follows up with a running bulldog and attempts a Twist of Fate, but Axel escapes. Matt hits a backstabber and then knocks Miz off the apron. Axel hits Matt from behind, then Miz tags in and start stomping on Matt. Axel tags back in and spears Matt in the corner. Matt starts to fight back, but Miz tags in and pummels on Matt then knocks Jordan off the apron. Matt comes back with a clothesline on Miz. Jeff and Dallas get the tags, and Jeff drops him with a right hand. Jeff follows up with the inverted atomic drop and leg drop for a two count. Jeff knocks Miz off the apron, then hits the Whisper In the Wind on Dallas. Jeff goes back up top, but Miz and Axel distract him. Dallas hits a neckbreaker on Jeff off the top rope, but Jordan breaks up the pin. Jordan suplexes Miz into Axel, then clotheslines Miz outside. Dallas throws Jordan outside, then Jeff grabs Dallas and hits the Twist of Fate. Jordan hits his finisher on Miz, then a belly to belly suplex on Axel. Matt hits the Twist of Fate on Dallas, then Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb for the win.

- Kurt Angle is in the ring to introduce the combatants in Sunday's main event at SummerSlam. The ring is surrounded by security, and Angle takes a seat at ringside as Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman come out to the ring. Heyman says it doesn't matter how much security is around the ring, because all Hell is going to break loose with or without them. Heyman tells Angle it sucks that Lesnar could lose the Universal Title without being beaten in the Fatal 4 Way match. Heyman says if WWE's conspiracy to rip the Universal Title from Lesnar at SummerSlam is successful, you may as well lock Lesnar in cage, "hint hint." Heyman finishes up his promo, then Samoa Joe comes out. Joe steps in the ring with a mic and says he doesn't fear Lesnar, and he's going to put Lesnar to sleep at SummerSlam and take his Universal Title. Braun Strowman's music interrupts and the monster among men comes down to the ring. Strowman gets on the mic and says in case you didn't know, he's always the last man standing, ask Roman Reigns. Joe says he's the one who put down Reigns, and with that Reigns comes out to interrupt. Reigns hits the ring and spears Joe, then Strowman hits a running powerslam on Reigns. Lesnar and Strowman are the last two men in the ring. The security guards run in the ring and get between Lesnar and Strowman. Strowman and Lesnar start fighting off the security guards and throwing them out of the ring. Kurt Angle calls out the locker room to help separate the fight. Several wrestlers hit the ring and hold back both men. Lesnar and Strowman both momentarily break free, but get restrained. Cole says no one will be able to contain them on Sunday as RAW goes off the air.