Ric Flair's Surgery Not Related to His Heart; Deemed a Success
-- WWE issued a statement on Ric Flair's condition tonight on Raw, indicating that he underwent successful surgery earlier today but that he wasn't "out of the woods" just yet.
-- Flair's PR manager, Melinda Zanoni, tweeted the same but also revealed that the surgery was not related to his heart:
-- Finally, Flair's long-time friend, "Mean" Gene Okerlund also tweeted saying that it was colon surgery, but that he doesn't know the outcome: