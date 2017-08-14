Ric Flair's Surgery Not Related to His Heart; Deemed a Success

-- WWE issued a statement on Ric Flair's condition tonight on Raw, indicating that he underwent successful surgery earlier today but that he wasn't "out of the woods" just yet.

-- Flair's PR manager, Melinda Zanoni, tweeted the same but also revealed that the surgery was not related to his heart:

-- Finally, Flair's long-time friend, "Mean" Gene Okerlund also tweeted saying that it was colon surgery, but that he doesn't know the outcome:




