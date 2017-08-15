Updated Card for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam PPV in Brooklyn, NY[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Here is the updated and perhaps final card for this Sunday's WWE SummerSlam PPV:
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
Fatal Four Way Match; If Brock Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE
WWE Title Match
WWE US Title Match
WWE Raw Women's Title Match
WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match*
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
* It is unknown whether this match will still take place, since the two wrestled on Raw and the title changed hands