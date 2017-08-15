Updated Card for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam PPV in Brooklyn, NY

Sponsored Links

-- Here is the updated and perhaps final card for this Sunday's WWE SummerSlam PPV: WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

Fatal Four Way Match; If Brock Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE US Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Natalya WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos WWE Cruiserweight Title Match*

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt Randy Orton vs. Rusev John Cena vs. Baron Corbin * It is unknown whether this match will still take place, since the two wrestled on Raw and the title changed hands





