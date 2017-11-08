WWE Live Event Results (8/11/17) - Bangor, ME

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

8/11/17 WWE SummerSlam Heatwave Raw House Show Results from Bangor, ME

- WWE made thier annual stop in Maine this weekend and tonight's show was from Bangor and tomorrow is in Augusta with Free Agent John Cena vs Rusev is actually advertised for that card , but Not in Bangor So it's fair to say many fans will head down to Augusta which is only 80 mi away to See Cena tomorrow night. The advertised card for tonight was Reigns vs Strowman, Rollins/Ambrose vs Miztourage and The Hardy Boyz vs Revival. With both Dawson and Wilder being out of action due to injuries that match was changed.

- Finn Balor & The Hardys defeated Elias Samson, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

The show opened with Elias singing about how Bangor sucks. This was the first time Matt and Jeff were in ME since 2009 and many fans were into this match and seemed well versed with the Broken Hardy of Universe as there were "DELETE" chants! Finn and The Hardys had much chemistry together throughout the match. Eventually The Hardys both hit a Twist of Fate on Gallows and Anderson and the end came when Finn hit Elias with the Coupe de Grace for the win.

- Goldust defeated R-Truth

R-Truth jumped him before the bell, then they brawled outside before the referee eventually started the match. Goldust rolled Truth up for the win with his feet slightly on the ropes for leverage. Truth cut a promo after saying that sooner or later Goldust is "gonna get got."

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Tozawa to retain his title

Tozawa did an alright job of getting the crowd on his side. Neville went out of his way to get heat as usual, including not doing a lot of high-flying moves. He retained by submission with the Rings of Saturn.

- Enzo Amore came out to call out Big Cass. Cass beat him down, then stood over him and said "you can't teach that."

- Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

This was a good match. Rollins and Ambrose both hit their finishers near the end. The heels got the heat on Rollins for a while before that, with Ambrose getting the hot tag. This finish came when Rollins hit Bo with the Pump Handle Spinning Knee to The Face and Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds on Axel. They celebrated with the fans and walked off after the match.

- Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

Banks submitted Emma with the Banks Statement to win the match for her team. Good work by all Six ladies in this one.

- Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews .

The champions tried hard to get people to boo them, but nobody did as they had a pretty good pop. Crews looked about as good as he could for his team but They never really mounted much serious offense, Cesaro hit the Neutralizer on O'Neil for the win.

- Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by DQ

They had a solid match. Strowman teased using the steps until he finally hit Reigns with them for the DQ. He beat down Reigns and kept coming back to the ring for more. He finally set up a table in the corner and went to slam Reigns through it, but Reigns countered and speared him through the table to close the show and send the fans home happy.

- All in all A very good show with lots of action and the crowd into it. It would have been cool to see Cena vs Rusev in Bangor but despite that it was still entertaining. Lately they been having Cena vs Rusev working both Raw and SD House Shows back and fourth, just depends on the schedule for Cena I'd assume. Tomorrow there is a SD House Show in Tampa with Brock defending the Universal Title against Samoa Joe which is odd but this is what WWE has been doing as of late and adding more Supershows again like they use to 5-6 yrs ago.