Smackdown Preview: Cena vs. Mahal, Becky vs. Natalya, AJ Apologizes to Shane, more

-- Here is tonight's Smackdown preview, courtesy WWE.com:

John Cena faces Jinder Mahal tonight on SmackDown LIVE

The final edition of SmackDown LIVE before SummerSlam will be headlined by a bout of epic proportions, as John Cena takes on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. What will happen when these two Superstars collide days before SummerSlam?

AJ Styles to apologize to Shane McMahon

WWE.com has learned that Styles intends to apologize to McMahon on SmackDown LIVE. Will Shane accept? Will the inadvertent kick have any effect on Shane’s promise to call things right down the middle at SummerSlam?

Natalya battles Becky Lynch before SummerSlam title showdown

Will Natalya make it to Brooklyn in one piece, or will The Irish Lass Kicker soften her up for Naomi with a devastating Dis-arm-her?

Breezango returns to “Fashion Peaks” one last time

Tyler Breeze and Fandango are returning to “Fashion Peaks” for one last investigation. What will they discover?