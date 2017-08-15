WWE Rumors: Naomi's Title Reign, Heat on Mike Kanellis, Mattel Products Delayed

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at Sportskeeda, the reason Mike Kanellis is in the doghouse with WWE is because of his physical conditioning. Their story goes on to state that Kanellis signed a contract with the company two months before he actually came in and during that time it looked like "he just sat on his couch."

-- There is another report from Sportskeeda that Naomi is expected to hold the Smackdown Women's title for the remainder of 2017 mainly due to the fact that WWE is looking to market her new look belt. However, the strap isn't expected to be available for sale until after Christmas

-- On a related note, there are also rumors that WWE is "at odds" with toy maker Mattel over the lengthy amount of time it takes for them to fulfill a new product order. An AJ Styles figure, a Goldberg figure and now Naomi's belt are three examples of the delays, with WWE officials hoping to have Naomi's title available in time for Christmas but Mattel reportedly telling them it won't be ready until 2018.