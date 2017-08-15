News & Notes: Alberto Comments on GFW Statement, Reason JoJo Missed Raw

Sponsored Links



-- Alberto El Patron posted a message on Instagram yesterday, suggesting that the idea for GFW to strip him of their championship belt was his idea and that it is a "positive" development for everyone.

This is a positive guys I promise. Please treat it like such! God bless everyone and I hope you all have a great day! A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

-- JoJo Offerman missed last night's Raw in Boston, MA after being sent home due to her sister, GiGi, passing away. It is not known when she will be back on the road.