News & Notes: Alberto Comments on GFW Statement, Reason JoJo Missed Raw[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- Alberto El Patron posted a message on Instagram yesterday, suggesting that the idea for GFW to strip him of their championship belt was his idea and that it is a "positive" development for everyone.
-- JoJo Offerman missed last night's Raw in Boston, MA after being sent home due to her sister, GiGi, passing away. It is not known when she will be back on the road.