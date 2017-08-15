News & Notes: Alberto Comments on GFW Statement, Reason JoJo Missed Raw

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 15, 2017 - 2:57am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Alberto El Patron posted a message on Instagram yesterday, suggesting that the idea for GFW to strip him of their championship belt was his idea and that it is a "positive" development for everyone.

This is a positive guys I promise. Please treat it like such! God bless everyone and I hope you all have a great day!

A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on

-- JoJo Offerman missed last night's Raw in Boston, MA after being sent home due to her sister, GiGi, passing away. It is not known when she will be back on the road.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.