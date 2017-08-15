MVP On Lesnar vs. Lashley Or Jon Jones, The Young Bucks, Evolution Of Wrestling

Sponsored Links



Former WWE and GFW Superstar MVP recently spoke with the folks from The Miami Herald for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On The Young Bucks and the indy scene in pro wrestling right now: "It's a beautiful time on the independent scene because for the first time since the territories you can make a living on the circuit without having to be in WWE. I was at the House of Hardcore tour with Tommy Dreamer, and the Young Bucks were there. They had never been in the ring working for Vince [McMahon] or WWE television, but they were the hottest thing. They sold more merch and had the longest lines out of anybody. It's a testament to how hot the business is today. Even though WWE's brand saturation is insurmountable, pro wrestling is popular enough now that finally fans are realizing now there is a universe that exists beyond the WWE Universe."

On pro wrestling evolving: "I see all these guys making a name for themselves and doing extremely well. I see the business is in good hands as far as the entertaining, skillful athletes that respect the game. They are out there. I see a lot of the old-time veterans who piss all over the Young Bucks and all these guys saying, 'You're doing it wrong.' Really? How are they doing it wrong when people are buying tickets to see them? They sell more merch than anyone, so how are they doing it wrong? Everything evolves. You started with the Model T, and now you have the Bugatti. You watch old action movies and you see John Wayne, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, which I grew up on. Watch those fight scenes and choreography for them. Then watch a Jason Statham or a Matt Damon, Jason Bourne fight scene. Everything evolves. Looking at old school wrestling with Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair, that's evolved. Now you have athleticism and ability like Ricochet and 'Swerve' Strickland. You can't say it's wrong if the people are entertained by it. I root for those guys and want them to do well."

On Brock Lesnar possibly returning to MMA to fight Jon Jones or Bobby Lashley: "Brock Lesnar is a move the needle MMA star, and Jon Jones has come back to put the exclamation point on being the greatest light heavyweight ever and make the argument for him being the best pure fighter of all-time. That's a fight I would want to see. Then there is Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Who in MMA looks the part more than those two? Bobby Lashley is with Bellator and Brock Lesnar is associated with the UFC, so contractually that would be an interesting one to work out. In a wresting, it's again a contractual thing with Bobby tied up at GFW for the foreseeable future and Brock at WWE. But to see them in a wrestling match or MMA match would be phenomenal and think would do great numbers. Though there are those pesky contracts and laws that would get in the way right now. That's probably something we may never get a chance to see. Never say never though."

Check out the complete MVP interview at MiamiHerald.com.