Backstage News on SummerSlam Main Event; Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, more

-- Even though Paul Heyman continues to tease that Brock Lesnar will leave WWE for UFC if he gets screwed out of the title, the two are fully expected to remain with WWE until at least next April which is when Lesnar's contract expires.

-- The plan for Sunday's SummerSlam main event appears to be for Lesnar to retain the Universal title and then go on to face Braun Strowman for the September PPV.

-- On last night's Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed Paul Heyman's promo and the not-so-subtle reference to the UFC when Heyman said that if Lesnar loses, he would have to be locked up in a "cage", alluding to the UFC octagon.

-- According to Meltzer, Heyman's promo was very likely not scripted by any writers and was all his own doing. However, there's a bit of a tricky aspect to it as Heyman would want to deliver all his lines but at the same time, he can't flat out reference UFC and piss Vince McMahon off.