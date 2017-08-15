Backstage News on SummerSlam Main Event; Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, more

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 15, 2017 - 2:48pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Even though Paul Heyman continues to tease that Brock Lesnar will leave WWE for UFC if he gets screwed out of the title, the two are fully expected to remain with WWE until at least next April which is when Lesnar's contract expires.

-- The plan for Sunday's SummerSlam main event appears to be for Lesnar to retain the Universal title and then go on to face Braun Strowman for the September PPV.

-- On last night's Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed Paul Heyman's promo and the not-so-subtle reference to the UFC when Heyman said that if Lesnar loses, he would have to be locked up in a "cage", alluding to the UFC octagon.

-- According to Meltzer, Heyman's promo was very likely not scripted by any writers and was all his own doing. However, there's a bit of a tricky aspect to it as Heyman would want to deliver all his lines but at the same time, he can't flat out reference UFC and piss Vince McMahon off.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.