WWE Clash Of Champions 2017 Date & Location, WWE Cancels Roadblock PPV?

This week, new information regarding the WWE 2017 pay-per-view calendar was made official.

The WWE Clash Of Champions 2017 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 17th.

The Ticketmaster.com pre-sale password for tickets to the event, which also airs on the WWE Network, is CHAMPIONS.

It's worth noting, although still unconfirmed by WWE, there doesn't appear to be plans for a WWE Roadblock pay-per-view this year.

Join us here on 12/17 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Clash Of Champions 2017 pay-per-view!




